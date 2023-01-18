Much is known that the market Asian is one of the largest in the world, so having a commercial conflict with them means big losses, especially if it is an important company, and that has happened to Marvel. Since the film division has long been out of Chinasomething that has not favored him much in terms of box office.

However, after all this time of conflict, it seems that superhero films are finally returning to theaters in Chinaplacing special emphasis on the fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Y Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania They will arrive in February. This so that simultaneously other productions comor Guardians of the Galaxy 3 do the same.

For those wondering how this restriction got past in the first place, it’s never really been fully known, given that the people’s republic of china He did not give any statement with the explicit reasons. But it has been theorized that it is because of some LGBT scenes, because of how they reflected Asian culture in Shang.-Chiand also with a certain speech of Eternals.

Regarding the upcoming releases of Marvel on this side of the world, in the next few days the tape of ant manas well as the sum of Black Panther 2 at the service of Disney Plus. For its part, it is expected that highly requested series will also arrive, such as Secret Warsand clearly the second season of Lokiwhich does not yet have its release date.

Via: hollywood reporter

Editor’s note: China is a very important part of any market, so losing deals with them means big losses. Fortunately, Marvel has known how to talk and now box office sales are going to increase.