Ildar Khusainov, director of the federal company Etazhi, warned Russians about a new type of fraud related to real estate. In an interview “Izvestia” the expert clarified that the swindlers pretend to be realtors and representatives of banks in order to lure the victim out of the money received on the accounts after the sale of housing. To do this, scammers only need to obtain the personal data of a person.

“They said that they needed to cancel or block a large transfer from my bank account, which contained the money from the sale. At the same time, I did not make any transfers and did not even enter the bank application. The thought that these could be scammers came to me, but fear turned out to be beyond reason. The caller said that the bank had no reason to block the transfer from my account to another. Therefore, if I confirm the transfer, then you just need to say “yes” or hang up the phone. Naturally, I didn’t hang up, ”said the Russian, who encountered such swindlers, to the publication.

Then the man managed to dictate to the attackers the details of his card and passport, but he was saved by a dead phone. As soon as the Russian called the bank, charging the gadget, he was informed that he had encountered scammers. Then the accounts were promptly blocked by real bank employees.

Earlier in Moscow, a fraud scheme was uncovered using a database of drug buyers. The attackers gained access to a database with the names and phone numbers of buyers of medicines and dietary supplements.