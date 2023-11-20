In his opening speech in Beijing, Wang said: “Let us work together to quickly calm the situation in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East as soon as possible.”

Wang added that Beijing fully supports the call for a two-state solution issued by the Arab Islamic Summit recently held in Riyadh to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He also said that the international community must act now and take effective measures to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

For his part, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said today, Monday, during a meeting between the Chinese Foreign Minister and ministers of Arab and Islamic countries, that the international community must bear responsibility to stop what Israel is doing against the Palestinians.

The Saudi Foreign Minister called from Beijing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid.

As for the Palestinian Foreign Minister, he said, “Israel calls for the liquidation of the Palestinians and the taking away of our rights, and this violates the two-state solution.”

The Palestinian minister added, “We came to Beijing to discuss the ‘brutal’ crimes committed by the Israelis against the Palestinian people.”