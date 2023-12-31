China will definitely be reunified in Taiwan. This is what Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his 2024 New Year message, adding that “all Chinese on both sides of the Strait should be bound by a common goal and share the glory of the renewal of the Chinese nation.”

China will increase reform and opening-up at all levels and further strengthen people's confidence in development. The country will also promote – added Xi – lively development of the economy and redouble efforts to promote education, advance science and technology and cultivate talent. The Chinese president also promised continued support for Hong Kong and Macau to ensure their long-term prosperity and stability.

On the economic level, “thanks to years of effort, China's innovation-driven development is full of energy. Everywhere in China, new heights are being scaled with dogged determination, and new creations and innovations are emerging every day,” Xi then noted, citing as examples the large C919 passenger airliner, the large Chinese-built cruise ship, the Shenzhou spaceships, and the Fendouzhe deep-sea submarine.

Meanwhile, products designed and made in China, especially trendy brands, are highly popular with consumers, Xi said. “The latest Chinese-made mobile phone models are an instant hit on the market. New energy vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products are a new testament to China's manufacturing prowess.”

While pursuing its development, China has also embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibilities as a great country. Xi stressed that peace and development remain the underlying trend, no matter how the global landscape may evolve and only cooperation for mutual benefit can deliver results. In 2023, China held the China-Central Asia Summit and the Third Silk Road Forum for International Cooperation and hosted leaders from around the world in numerous diplomatic events, Xi noted. “I also visited numerous countries, attended international conferences and met many friends, old and new. I shared China's vision and strengthened common understandings with them,” Xi added.