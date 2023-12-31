Yusuke Murata – famous mangaka who in recent years has been involved in creating One Punch Man – presented a first teaser of an anime he is working on with his new studio, Village Studio. This is an original work called Zaiyuki.
You can see the latest teasers for the anime via a series of posts on X, found below.
The teaser is broken into four parts and shows a non-final version of the pilot episode of Zaiyuki.
What is Zaiyuki?
Zaiyuki is the first major anime project now in production at Village Studio by Yusuke Murata, but at the time of writing, a release date or even a launch window has yet to be announced. It is clear that this new project is still in its early stages, as it was created with Murata's capabilities alone. What you see is not what would be proposed to the public, as various production steps are still missing.
Inspired by classic story of the Journey to the West (the monkey with the stick and golden fur is an easy connection), Zaiyuki sees a young kappa (Japanese mythological being, often similar to a turtle, known for playing pranks on people or sometimes even drowning people) involved in a new and wild a journey that clearly suggests a lot of action.
