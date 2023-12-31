Yusuke Murata – famous mangaka who in recent years has been involved in creating One Punch Man – presented a first teaser of an anime he is working on with his new studio, Village Studio. This is an original work called Zaiyuki.

You can see the latest teasers for the anime via a series of posts on X, found below.

The teaser is broken into four parts and shows a non-final version of the pilot episode of Zaiyuki.