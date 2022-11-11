Chinese authorities have ramped up anti-Covid-19 lockdowns and other restrictions to prevent the spread of infections, with cases rising to their highest levels since Shanghai closed this year, and Beijing and Zhengzhou seeing a record number of daily infections.

On Friday, China announced 10,535 new local infections on Thursday, the highest level since April 29, when Shanghai, the country’s commercial hub, was battling the country’s most serious outbreak.

The increase, which is still small by global standards and for a country of 1.4 billion people, has prompted China’s top leadership to reaffirm its tough strategy against the virus, which President Xi Jinping says is aimed at saving lives, especially the elderly.

The spread of the infection was caused by infections in the densely populated Haizhou district, which on Friday announced a strict closure until Sunday.

“All residents are required to stay at home. Only one person per family is allowed to purchase daily necessities according to a schedule,” the region’s government said in a statement.

All public transportation in the region, which has a population of 1.8 million people, has also been suspended, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be mandatory for “every family and every individual,” according to the statement.

The National Health Authority quoted a government expert as saying today, Friday, that China will not ease measures to combat the Corona virus, but will continue to improve them according to the changing epidemiological situation and the mutation of the virus.