The Ocean Viking ship, with 230 migrants on board, arrived this morning in the port of Toulon, escorted by French ships and a helicopter. Now the passengers have begun to disembark from the ship Ocean Viking, of the NGO Sos Méditerranée. This was announced by the prefect of the Var region, Evence Richard and added that the customs services will now notify passengers of their transfer to a waiting area, (near Hyères, “precisely in the Giens peninsula”) where their health conditions will be checked. The “waiting area”. Three critically ill people and a family member were evacuated yesterday morning to be able to receive emergency care at the hospital in Bastia, Corsica. Migrants will be able to disembark after more than two weeks of waiting at sea for the assignment of a safe harbor.

Nine European countries have pledged to welcome “two thirds” of the 234 migrants of the Ocean Viking, which will arrive tomorrow in Toulon, in the south of France: this was announced tonight by the French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin. Among the European countries that have pledged to welcome migrants, Darmanin said on TF1, Germany will receive “over 80 people”. Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Luxembourg and Ireland will also welcome migrants in the name of “European solidarity”, added Darmanin. The refugees who will be welcomed will be those “compatible with the asylum request” explained the minister, reiterating that “those who cannot be accepted will leave directly for their country of origin”.

But it is an open crisis between Italy and France on migrants, with the latter having decided to welcome the Ocean Viking “in a completely exceptional way” in the port of Toulon but at the same time announced that it is no longer willing to take the about 3,500 migrants who should have been redeployed according to the relocation plan currently in force in Europe. “The reaction of France is incomprehensible,” complains Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. Even Matteo Salvini jokes, here is «European solidarity». While Antonio Tajani “speaks of a disproportionate reaction”. In short, the Italian government decides to respond by counterattacking France. Who replies: “Only Italy will lose out.” And in fact it announces increases in border controls with 500 more agents.

“Caught in a vice, Macron finally allowed the ship to dock at the military port of Toulon.” “Le Figaro” writes it, commenting on the story of the Ocean Viking, the ship of the NGO Sos Mediterraneo which was not allowed to land in Italy. “Second showdown won by Rome in four years – underlines the French daily – By categorically refusing to land the 234 migrants from the Ocean Viking on its shores, Italy has once again twisted the arm of the other European countries, forcing finally, France to allow the humanitarian ship to access the military port of Toulon on Thursday ”.