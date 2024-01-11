China has taken another step on its path as a space explorer by successfully launching the Severity 1, the world's most powerful rocket powered by solid fuel, from a ship off the coast of Shandong province. Developed by the private company Orienspace, this launcher not only stands out for its power, but also for being an achievement of Chinese engineering in the private aerospace sector. With a height of 30 meters and a weight of 405 tons, the Severity 1 It took off at 1:30 p.m. local time, carrying three Earth observation satellites into a synchronous solar orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

This release of Orienspace It represents a great advance for the Asian giant in the field of solid fuel rockets. He Severity 1, which has three central stages and four lateral boosters, has a significant payload capacity, being able to transport up to 6.5 tons to low orbit or 4.2 tons to solar synchronous orbit. In addition, it is the first and only Chinese private rocket with side boosters, and has the largest cargo compartment in the country, a crucial component for the safe transportation of space cargo. “He Severity 1 “It is ideal for deploying large groups of satellites or sending large spacecraft in emergencies,” the company says.

The Orienspace company, founded in 2020 by veterans of the Chinese state space industry, has demonstrated with this launch its ability to compete in the global commercial launch market. Severity 1 Not only is it ideal for deploying large groups of satellites, but it can also organize launches in record times, even in less than a week, and in some cases, in just 24 hours. This positions China as a key player in the sector of rapid and efficient launches, a service increasingly in demand in the era of satellites and space exploration.

The success of Severity 1 not only underlines China's growing dominance in the aerospace sector, but also signals a significant shift in the global space landscape, with private companies playing an increasingly important role. This launch is another step in the development of the Chinese aerospace industry, which has achieved considerable milestones in the last decade, including the first lunar landing on the far side of the Moon. With Severity 1China not only reaffirms its position as a space power, but also opens up new possibilities for the future of commercial space exploration and utilization.

