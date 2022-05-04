China Suarez has lived the last few months at the center of media attention. All focused on her love life. He told Hola that he no longer wants to talk about what for her is intimate and to be protected: “What if I’m still dating Armando Mena? I don’t want to talk about my life, I don’t talk about my things anymore. I’m very focused on my work, on my children, so I’m very well. My ideal man? ideal man, I never had an ideal. How did I experience being at the center of media attention? You suffer, you suffer a lot. Even though it seems that everything is possible, you suffer. My children are still very young, so luckily they don’t know anything about it. Other children? No, I can’t take it anymore, I’m fine. [Ride]. If I regret something? I think we all have things we regret, but they are also teachings and we have to take them like that, as experiences. “