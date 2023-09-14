“Huanqiu Shibao”: Russia plays an important role in building a new world model

Russia plays an important role in building a new world model through strengthening cooperation with Eastern countries. About it stated Zhang Hong, a researcher at the Institute of Russian Studies, in an article for Huanqiu Shibao.

“Moscow intends to continue to play a unique role in the new global model. To achieve this goal, the starting point for Russia was to promote the development of the Far East and especially strengthen cooperation with eastern countries,” he noted.