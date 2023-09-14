Daniel Ortega, leader of the Nicaraguan regime, spoke strong words on Tuesday against President Gustavo Petro and also against the Chilean president Gabriel Boric.

Regarding Petro, he said that he betrayed his ideals and that he is “a shame for those who fought in the guerrilla movement that he led.” Hours before this statement, the Colombian president compared Ortega to the dictator Augusto Pinochet.

On Boric’s side, Ortega told him “you are a pinochetito” in response to a protest note that Chile sent to Managua for criticizing the Carabineros police force.

Leandro Lima, Southern Cone analyst at Control Risks, points out that these statements by the Nicaraguan are a way to contain his international isolation. However, he adds that “Ortega’s statements have a very limited impact on the internal politics of other countries or on the international relations of the region.”

He also states that these statements “are not a surprise” because as far as Boric is concerned, he has been critical of Ortega since before he became president and Petro, for his part, has raised the tone of condemnation in recent months.Now, in what has to do with Colombia, this tension occurs in the midst of a diplomatic approach that the Foreign Ministry is advancing to negotiate with Nicaragua the fishing rights of the Raizals after the rulings of The Hague.

Moment of the reading of the ruling in favor of Colombia in The Hague.

How much can this shock affect that process? Juan Nicolás Garzón, professor at the Faculty of Law and Political Sciences at the University of La Sabana, points out that “The Nicaraguan regime could become radicalized in the face of these negotiations,” but he says that the above does not necessarily imply serious effects on the process.

Laura Lizarazo, Senior Analyst at Control Risks, agrees with this, adding that “occasional clashes of a personal nature between the heads of state of both countries generate political distancing at the high level (heads of state, chancellors and other members of the cabinet). , but not a diplomatic break.”

Although Lizarazo is clear in explaining that the border dispute with Nicaragua “does not require any “normalization”, since the ruling issued by the International Court of Justice on July 13 gave a definitive and unappealable closure to this legal confrontation, and it is strictly binding nature for both States (without the need for any applicable bilateral treaty)”.

However, Colombia has insisted that it is necessary to find a way to guarantee the right to fishing of the Raizal community whose economic activity takes place within the maritime limits established by the Court. That is why on July 20, President Petro ordered to begin rapprochement with the Central Americans to negotiate these aspects.

David Castrillón, professor at the Faculty of Finance, Government and International Relations of the Externado University, explains that “Statements like those of President Petro can have an impact on the relationship, but this will not necessarily be extreme.”

He warns that the clash does not necessarily imply that relationships take a bad path. “The two governments appreciate the opportunity of the moment to reach an agreement (…) Ortega should recognize that with Petro Nicaragua he has the best chance to reach an agreement convenient for both parties. It would be expected that simple statements like these will not go to change the course of what is becoming a stable relationship. And the rapprochements have already begun. For example, last August, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva met with the Nicaraguan agent before the ICJ, Carlos Argüello, in the Netherlands. There they discussed “the correct compliance with the sentences handed down by that Court and adequately responding to the needs of the Caribbean communities.”

Chancellor Álvaro Leyva and the jurist Carlos Argüello.

Although some experts believe that this clash will not have many repercussions on this process, Víctor Mijares, director of Strategos, a global security observatory at the University of the Andes, thinks the opposite since, according to him, the possibility of a negotiation can be delayed because “Latin America’s foreign policy is very presidentialist and the approaches to “Sometimes they are conditioned by the relationships between the presidents.”

Of course, both the director and the other experts consulted by this newspaper state that the fact of seeking diplomatic rapprochements with Nicaragua does not prevent the President Petro can condemn the human rights violations that occur in that country.



“We must understand that the Petro government’s position is due to a demand for democracy, rights, participation, free expression and that is important for a president who tries to be a regional leader,” says Garzón.

Mijares, for his part, points out that these interventions by the Colombian head of state are a gesture “to create a more democratic left-wing bloc” and adds that as far as negotiations are concerned, this process will take a long time because it will involve legal aspects. , politicians and soldiers “who go beyond the presidents.”

