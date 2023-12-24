The Chinese capital, Beijing, broke its record in which temperatures were recorded below zero for the longest number of hours during the month of December since 1951, after a cold wave swept the country, followed by snow storms that caused it to record temperatures tending to their lowest levels in history.

The northern and northeastern regions of the country have witnessed record cold since last week, as temperatures in some areas in the northeast reached minus 40 degrees Celsius and below that with the flow of extremely cold air from the Arctic.

A weather observatory in Beijing recorded more than 300 hours of low-freezing temperatures from December 11 until Sunday, which is the longest number of hours recorded by the country during this month since 1951, according to the Beijing Daily newspaper.

The newspaper added that the capital also witnessed nine consecutive days of temperatures below minus 10 degrees Celsius during that period.

The Meteorological Authority in Henan Province said yesterday, Saturday, that temperatures in several other areas in the province will drop to up to 15 degrees Celsius below zero early this week.

It is expected that relatively warmer air masses will blow from the north of the country towards the south, which will raise temperatures starting today.

The Chinese Meteorological Administration reported that temperatures improved somewhat in many areas in the center and east of the country as of two o'clock in the afternoon (0600 GMT) today, Sunday, with temperatures rising in some areas by more than 10 degrees Celsius.