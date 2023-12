The ship MV Chem Pluto, attacked off the coast of India. | Photo: Reproduction/X @IndiaCoastGuard

The United States Department of Defense said a drone sent by Iran hit a commercial ship off the coast of India on Saturday (23). It was the first time the Pentagon openly accused the Iranians of attacking vessels since the start of the war between Israel and Tehran-backed Hamas terrorists.

The aggression further increased the risk to maritime transport in the Red Sea – a crucial route marked, in recent weeks, by more than 100 drone and missile attacks carried out by Yemen's Huthi rebels, who also have the support of Iran.

According to the US Armed Forces, the attack caused no casualties among the crew of the MV Chem Pluto, which only caused material damage. Owned by a Japanese company, the tanker is operated by a Dutch company and flies the Liberian flag. According to the Indian Ministry of Defense, the cargo ship was carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia to India.

Representatives from Ambrey, a British maritime security company, said in a statement that the vessel “was related to Israeli interests.” The American newspaper Wall Street Journal reported that the ship's operator has ties to Israeli shipping magnate Idan Ofer.

According to international news agencies, a source in Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned of the forced closure of other waterways in the region unless Israel stops the war against Hamas. Since the Huthi rebels began carrying out attacks in the Red Sea in support of the Palestinians, large companies are being forced to divert their cargo ships to the southern tip of Africa – making travel more expensive and longer.

Last week, the US announced the formation of a coalition of more than 20 countries to protect the Red Sea crossing. And also on Saturday, the Pentagon reported that its Laboon warship shot down four Huthu-controlled drones in Yemen.