FBI headquarters in the American capital, Washington: it is the second revelation in three days that an agency of the American government considers that the virus that causes Covid-19 most likely had a laboratory origin | Photo: Library of Congress/Wikimedia Commons

China on Wednesday criticized the United States after the second revelation in three days that a US government agency considers that the Covid-19 pandemic most likely had a laboratory origin in the Asian country.

On Tuesday (28), the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, said in an interview with Fox News that the US federal police believe that the coronavirus would have been spread from an accident at the laboratory in Wuhan, China.

“Based on the US intelligence community’s poor record of fraud and deceit, the conclusions they draw have absolutely no credibility,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday. “We urge the American side to respect science and facts.”

In the interview with Fox News, Wray stated that “the FBI has for some time assessed that the origins of the pandemic are very likely a possible incident at the laboratory in Wuhan”. In 2021, an FBI report indicated “moderate conviction” about this view.

“We are talking about a possible leak from a laboratory controlled by the Chinese government that killed millions of Americans, and that is exactly what this capability was designed for”, said the director, who pointed out that the details of the investigation remain confidential and criticized the lack of collaboration of the Chinese government in the investigations.

“I will just note that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to impede and overshadow this work, the work that the US government and close foreign partners are doing. And that’s unfortunate for everyone,” Wray said.

On Sunday (26), the American newspaper Wall Street Journal revealed that the Department of Energy of the United States government considers that the Covid-19 pandemic “very likely” arose from an incident at the laboratory in Wuhan.

Other US government agencies, however, still judge that the pandemic was likely the result of natural transmission between a wild animal and a human.