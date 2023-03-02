There is an agreement, Domenico Pozzovivo will also be in the group in 2023. The 40-year-old from Basilicata, for whom eighth place in the 2022 Giro d’Italia was not enough to be confirmed by Intermarché, has found an agreement with Israel- Chris Froome’s Premier Tech, according to the Gazzetta. So now when will we be able to see Domenico – who has been pro since 2005 – with the new colours? At the moment he is training on Teide, in Tenerife, and is expected to return on Thursday. If there are no delays in registration by the UCI, Pozzovivo could be at the start of the Tirreno-Adriatico. Quite a challenge, also because time trial bikes, road bikes and clothing will have to be sorted out in three days. But certainly there is no shortage of enthusiasm and desire at the ‘Pozzo’.