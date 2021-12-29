D.he lockdown in the Chinese high-tech metropolis of Xian at the eastern end of the Silk Road is causing problems for the Korean chip manufacturer Samsung. The technology company announced on Wednesday that it would temporarily adjust its production due to the restrictions. However, everything will be done to deliver to customers via other production sites. The Koreans employ 3,300 people in Xian and have invested around 8.8 billion euros in the production and research facilities there.

The Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD also announced that it will adjust its production in Xian. It was not clear when operations would return to normal.

China had imposed strict travel restrictions in the eight-million metropolis of Xian the day before Christmas. People are not allowed to leave the city without the consent of their employer or local authority. The number of infections – just under 1000 between December 9 and 28 – is low compared to other places in the world. Omicron has not yet been identified. But Beijing is generally on a tough course to curb the spread of infections.