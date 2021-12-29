Chisnall was due to play his third round match against Luke Humphries this afternoon. The 26-year-old Humphries now goes on to the eighth finals without playing, which start tonight with Jonny Clayton against Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price – Dirk van Duijvenbode.
In addition to ‘Aubergenius’, Martijn Kleermaker is the other remaining Dutchman at the World Cup in London, where the public is still allowed to be present in the Alexandra Palace. The World Cup final is on Monday, January 3.
Chisnall participated in the World Darts Championship for the fourteenth time, first three times at BDO and now for the eleventh time at the PDC. His best performance was reaching the semifinals last year, losing 6-3 to Gary Anderson.
Prior to the tournament in London, Spanish darts player Juan Francisco Rodriguez was already tested positive. He was then replaced by Gordon Mathers.
