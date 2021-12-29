Chisnall was due to play his third round match against Luke Humphries this afternoon. The 26-year-old Humphries now goes on to the eighth finals without playing, which start tonight with Jonny Clayton against Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price – Dirk van Duijvenbode.

In addition to ‘Aubergenius’, Martijn Kleermaker is the other remaining Dutchman at the World Cup in London, where the public is still allowed to be present in the Alexandra Palace. The World Cup final is on Monday, January 3.