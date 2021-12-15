BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s customs administration announced on Wednesday that it will allow imports of beef products from Brazil to resume.

Brazil, the world’s largest beef exporter, suspended shipments to its main customer, China, after confirming unusual cases of “mad cow disease” in early September.

+ Boi: China resumes importing boneless Brazilian beef as of this Wednesday

Beijing has resumed imports of Brazilian products made from boneless beef from animals less than 30 months old, according to a document published on the website of the General Administration of Customs.

The ban on Brazilian beef exports has caused widespread concern in the trading community, as China gets around 40% of all its beef imports from Brazil.

The governments of both countries were in negotiations to resolve the matter, since the embargo reduced shipments from Brazil by practically half.

China’s beef imports have increased in recent years, fueled by rising demand for beef from an increasingly affluent middle class.

(By Emily Chow and Hallie Gu)

