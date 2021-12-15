Home page politics

Parliament votes for charges against Trump’s ex-chief of staff © imago images / UPI Photo

The US House of Representatives has paved the way for criminal proceedings against the former chief of staff of ex-President Donald Trump.

Washington – A majority of Democrats voted Tuesday night (local time) to prosecute Mark Meadows for disregarding Congress. The background to this is his refusal to testify in the committee to deal with the attack on the US Capitol in January. The case against Meadows is now being turned over to the Justice Department, which could bring charges against him. The committee of inquiry to come to terms with the violent storming of the US Capitol by supporters of Trump had recommended the plenary session of the House of Representatives on Monday to take action against Meadows. The 62-year-old is considered an important witness. He was in the White House with the President during the storm. Meadows gave the committee thousands of pages of documents, including many emails and text messages. However, he refused to answer a subpoena and testify before the MPs. Meadows argues that confidential information is also involved, and as a former top employee of the president, he cannot be forced to testify. With a similar argument, Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon had opposed cooperation with the panel. He was then accused of disregarding Congress by the House of Representatives. Bannon was subsequently charged and has to stand trial.

Five people were killed in the attack on the seat of the US Congress. The attack on the heart of US democracy, in which many MPs and senators feared for their lives, shook the country. Trump had previously incited his supporters in a speech. After the storm he had to face impeachment proceedings. In the end, however, he was acquitted. (dpa)