The Chinese meteorological authorities renewed this Sunday the orange alert for snow storms in the regions of Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong, in the center and east of the Asian giant, which add to those already affected by the extreme cold.

An accumulation of snow of 2 to 5 centimeters is expected over the weekend through Monday, which coincides with the period of greatest movement of people prior to the beginning of the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

Heavy snowfall and low temperatures have caused road closures, traffic accidents and the suspension of trains in some areas.



The authorities have mobilized snow plowing machinery and personnel to guarantee road safety and have asked the population to take precautions and avoid traveling during these days.

The China Meteorological Center also activated level II this Friday heavy snow emergency response in Gansu province, the second highest in the Asian country's four-tier system.

In addition, the first orange alert for freezing has been issued since the four-color warning system began to be used in 2010, with red being the highest, in areas of the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hunan, Guizhou. and Chongqing.

The Lunar New Year celebrations will be massive in 2024, with a record of 9 billion trips planned, which is why the authorities have called on the population to take extreme precautions in the face of adverse weather conditions.

