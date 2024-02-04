The Dubai Police General Command added the Lotus Eletre R, which is considered a luxury electric car, to join the tourist police’s luxury patrol fleet.

Brigadier Khalfan Al-Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, inaugurated the electric car in the presence of Ramzi Al-Atat, Regional Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Lotus, and a number of senior officers.

Brigadier General Al-Jallaf was briefed on the specifications of Lotus Eletre R cars. It has two electric motors that combine to generate a power of 905 horsepower, and the full electric drive system provides a balance between high performance, quick response, and a long driving range of up to 600 kilometers, as the Lotus Eletre R is classified as the fastest electric four-wheel drive car with two engines in the world, under the category of multi-sport cars. Uses.

Brigadier Al Jallaf praised the close cooperation with Lotus, stressing that the Dubai Police General Command seeks, by introducing luxury electric cars to its fleet of patrols, to enhance the security presence of policemen in important tourist places, such as Burj Khalifa, “Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard,” and “Jeepy.” R, and other tourist areas, in addition to upgrading all the latest cars used by Dubai Police.

He added that the policemen will contribute, through the Lotus car, to providing various services to members of the public and tourists, including advice and information, and introducing the community role of Dubai Police.

Regional Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Lotus, Ramzi Al-Atat, said, “We are pleased to cooperate with Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigations – Tourist Police Department,” pointing out that Dubai Police is always looking for sustainable solutions using technology for a better future, and the Lotus car supports… This trend is based on the fact that the Lotus Eletra is a multi-use car that does not emit any harmful emissions to the environment and will contribute to supporting Dubai Police operations.”

At the conclusion of the inauguration ceremony, Brigadier General Al-Jallaf handed over a memorial shield to Ramzi Al-Atat, and memorial photos were taken.