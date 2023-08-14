Good evening from Buenos Aires, and welcome to the live broadcast of EL PAÍS that will tell you the latest news from Argentina while the country elects the candidates who will run for the presidency on October 22 in open primaries.

Argentina awaits the opening of the polls this Sunday in darkness. The campaign ended on Thursday with a slam of a door while the country mourned two deaths: that of an 11-year-old girl in an assault on the outskirts of Buenos Aires and that of a 47-year-old protester in the heart of the capital, who was reduced by the Police during a protest called by left-wing groups and social organizations “against the electoral farce”. Silence prevailed over the closing acts of the campaign and delved into the unknowns.

The ruling Peronism arrives somewhat headless, with the president, Alberto Fernández, and the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, out of the picture for weeks. The campaign has been put on the shoulder of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who was designated as a pre-candidate for unity hours before the closing of the lists on June 23. Pragmatic and calculating, back in league with Kirchner after years as his fiercest critic, he has the support of much of the coalition. The polls give him 23% of the votes. On the left is the social leader Juan Grabois, who seeks the support of the Peronists who are dissatisfied with that election. His strength remains to be seen. The polls give him just over 5% of the votes.

Peronism faces the center-right alliance of Together for Change, which will choose between doves and hawks. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, mayor of Buenos Aires for the last eight years, represents the former. He presents himself as an efficient manager, moderate and open to an almost impossible dialogue in a divided country. The polls predict a 13% short against Patricia Bullrich, former Security Minister of former President Mauricio Macri, who represents the hawks with a strong-armed speech against crime and no tolerance for Peronism. Rodríguez Larreta was for a long time the natural successor to Macri, whom he accompanied for almost two decades, but Bullrich has begun to eat votes from the right. The polls predict her victory with 19%.

Javier Milei, the histrionic ultra-liberal economist who champions the national ultra-right, has his own 19%. He does not compete in any internal and only needs 1.5% of the legal votes to be a candidate in October. Milei has gone from high to low and back again in the last year. His fury has captivated the weariness of many disenchanted voters and set an electoral agenda.

Some 35 million Argentines will decide among themselves the candidates who will fight for the presidency on October 22. The polls will open at eight in the morning, local time, and the provisional count is expected for nine at night. From EL PAÍS, the correspondents in Buenos Aires and the central Latin American newsroom in Mexico City, we will cover the details of election day. Thanks for joining us.