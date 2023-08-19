Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The Chinese Xanguo topped the competitions of the third round of the Masters Championship within the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, which is currently being held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in its 29th edition, with the participation of 1,650 male and female players from 68 countries, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The masters competition is the main tournament in the festival, in which 144 male and female players who hold international titles participate, and its competition is held in 9 rounds, with a time of 90 minutes for each player.

In the details of the third round of the Masters Championship, he finished second, behind the Chinese Kasangu, the Iranian Apteet Atahan, and Vladimir Fedoseev from Slovenia came third, and the fourth came Rathanville from India.

Today, the activities of the Family Chess Championship will start with the participation of 61 families, represented by 122 players.

In the rest of the competitions, 9 players lead the Open Championship A, with 9 points, and its competitions are held with the participation of 154 players, on the classic chess system of 9 rounds, with a rating of less than 2300 points, according to the conditions of the tournament, and the players are Hamad Badr from the UAE, Perezev from Russia, and Nabil Muhammad From Sri Lanka, Salahuddin Al-Naimi from Libya, Omid Khalidi from Iran, Akshat Surika from India, Jovkir Bozorov and Shukergonova both from Uzbekistan, Shona Zarov from Kazakhstan.

And within the open tournament of blitz chess, the Uzbek international grandmaster, Shamsuddin Vahidov, won the championship title after maintaining the lead during the 11 rounds, to finish the competition with 10 points, after winning 9 rounds and drawing in two rounds.

Spaniard Anton Jogaro finished second with 9 points and suffered one loss with Shams El Din, and Uzbek Jovakir Sindarov came in third place with 9 points.

In the junior competitions of blitz chess, the emerging Iranian international master, Ashraf Artin, was crowned the championship title with 10 points, out of 11 rounds, after he won 9 rounds, and received one loss from the Turkish Adar Tarhan. Aslumbek Sindarov from Uzbekistan came second, with 10 points as well, with a difference of odds. For the first place, while the Turkish international professor, Adar Tarhan, came third, with 9 points.

The tournament was held on the blitz chess system, consisting of 11 rounds, with a time of 3 minutes for each player, with the addition of two seconds for each played move, with the participation of 255 male and female players.