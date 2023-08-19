Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Split

On Russian state TV, a Kremlin propagandist speaks about the allegedly most important “security summit” in the world – and an impending nuclear war.

Moscow – In the conflict with the West, Kremlin-friendly media slander the Western depiction of an isolated Russia and, like the top Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, cite allies such as Iran or North Korea. A video of this was shared by the US journalist Julia Davis, who has been active since the beginning of the Ukraine War busy with the Kremlin’s propaganda channels, on the News Platform X (formerly Twitter).

In a monologue during a round of talks on the Russian state television channel Rossiya 24, Solovyov first reported on the great success of a conference on international security at the current Russian military summit “Army-2023″, in which more than 800 delegates from 76 countries would take part. “I don’t know of a more important forum worldwide. Not even when I think about it very carefully can I think of another meeting of this kind that people of this caliber would have attended,” Davis translates Solovyov’s words, who emphasized that this forum could not be compared to the Munich Security Conference, which only “empty cream puffs” and “people who have nothing to decide” take part.

Security conferences in Munich and Moscow: North Korea makes the important difference

Solovyov then deepened his assessment of the Munich Security Conference using the example of North Korea’s participation. The North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un I didn’t send any delegates to Munich, after Moscow however, it was – and “the speech by the North Korean delegation was very interesting because it expressed the idea that an important question is being asked wrongly.”

Putin’s most loyal propagandist Vladimir Solovyov on Russian state TV. © Screenshot Russian Media Monitor

This question, Solovyov continued, is not whether there will be a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula, but who will start it and when. In doing so, he criticized previous talks about nuclear weapons, in which it was always pretended that none existed. Now, however, one has to understand that “the world we once knew has collapsed” and that “we have to understand what we need to win,” Solovyov said.

Iran and North Korea as the most important allies: This is how the Kremlin media portrays Russia’s situation

As the most important partnerships for this understanding, Solovyov and many of his guests repeatedly cite the examples North Korea and Iran, which not only have “the only beaches” where people like him, who are on Western sanctions lists, can still vacation, the Kremlin propagandist smirks. Also the topic of nuclear weapons and attacks of Russia to the west are always coming back Theme for Solovyov and his guests.

The US “Institute for War Studies” (ISW) and, for example, the online portal recently reported on the subject of the Russian “security summit” Army-2023, at which Iranian drones were also presented Ukrainska Pravda reported, various Russian misinformation about its success stories uncovered. The ISW reported on reports by the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to which the Russian weapon systems were far superior to those of Ukraine and the West and that Ukraine and its partners were running out of systems and ammunition anyway. (saka)