Stellantis looks optimistically to the future of its Italian production. To tell the truth, it is the present that leads the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA to be so positive: the report on production for the first quarter of 2023 in the factories of our country speaks of over 189,000 units built and a +4.8% compared to the same period last year, a production increase driven by the Pomigliano and Mirafiori plants and partly held back by the slowdown in commercial vehicles due to production stops linked to the shortage of semiconductors.

Optimism, but also concern

“With these volumes and with the signals arriving on the supply front which seem to be improving and full production of the new car models by the end of the year could reach pre-Covid production levels, those of 2019″commented Ferdinando Uliano, national secretary of the Fim Cisl. A feeling of satisfaction mixed with concern, due to the corporate crises that follow one another repeatedly and which lead Uliano himself to lash out against the government, which more than five months after taking office hasn’t done it yet to use the resources allocated in the specific Fund to favor the reindustrialization and transformation of the sector.

Electric future inevitable

“We can’t waste any more time. Without clear lines of action on financing for industry, we risk remaining hostage to the ideological clash over biofuels and being cut off from the real industrial game of the future: digitalisation, connectivity and autonomous driving – added the national secretary of the Fim Cisl, speaking of electric as the only way forward in the future – The big automakers are going straight to electric. And apart from the legitimate concerns regarding the accessibility of the new engines for all citizens, the electric breakthrough seems irreversible. So it is useless to hope that we go in another direction“.

Union demands

“The priority now is not to subtract resources for reindustrialization which are essential to avoid the negative impact of over 75,000 workers in the automotive sector following the change of engines. The government must be aware that, without an industrial transition plan that can be activated immediately, there is a risk of dismissal and industrial desertification becomes certainty – concluded Uliano always on the same theme – The resources must be used to encourage reindustrialization and compensate for the job losses caused by the change of engines with new activities. Must shorten the supply chainbringing to our country the production of all the components that will represent the car of the future: from semiconductors, to batteries, up to the components necessary for electric motorization, for autonomous driving, for digitization and connectivity”.