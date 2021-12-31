China’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose from 50.1 in November to 50.3 in December, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The result contradicted analysts’ expectations of a fall, who had predicted a drop to 50.0. The 50 point mark separates expansion from contraction.

The Chinese services PMI also rose, from 52.3 in November to 52.7 in December. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

