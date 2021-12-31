We start 2021 with new episodes of Cobra Kai on Netflix and we will end the year with a new installment of the series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. A few hours after the launch, let’s review what we should know about the Karate kid spin-off.

At the end of Season 3, we saw how longtime rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence combined their dojos to defeat Cobra Kai in order to get him retired once and for all at All Valley, the junior karate tournament. 18-year-old most famous in the valley.

YOU CAN SEE: Cobra Kai 4: what will happen to Johnny and Daniel with the entry of Terry Silver?

What will we see in Cobra Kai 4?

With Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence ready to face John Kreese, former Cobra Kai master, the protagonists and their disciples must ‘leave their souls’ in the competition to show who is the best, but above all which dojo will be the one to stay in the valley.

When trying to cope with their relationship, especially after the incident between Miguel and Robby, the season 3 finale of Cobra Kai made it clear that LaRusso and Lawrence must team up to defeat Kreese and one more old enemy: Terry Silver.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai will have a total of 10 episodes. Photo: Netflix

When is Cobra Kai season 4 coming out?

Season 4 of Cobra Kai can be seen from December 31, 2021 on Netflix.

Cobra Kai Trailer, Season 4

What time does Cobra Kai 4 premiere?

Check out the following list of opening hours for Cobra Kai, season 4 for Latin America:

Argentina: 5.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Bolivia: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 4.00 am

Ecuador: 3.00 am

Uruguay: 5.00 am

Paraguay: 4.00 am

Puerto Rico: 4.00 am

YOU CAN SEE: Cobra Kai 5 would have Andrew Garfield: creators want him as a villain

Cobra Kai 4: cast

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver.

Can you watch Cobra Kai for free on Netflix?

No, as it is a Netflix original series, the user must pay a monthly fee ranging from S / 24.90 to S / 44.90 according to the quality they choose.