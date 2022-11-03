In the city-prefecture of Zhaotung, we found a county called Yanjin, surprising for its architecture challenging the power of nature, its geographic location in the middle of two mountains, and the way it was built in the vicinity of the Hengijan river.Also read: So are the military exercises in Seoul and Washington that scare Kim Jong-un.

It is known as the narrowest city in the worldas it is bordered by a steep mountainous area to the east, and by the hengijan river to the west, leaving a space for construction that in some places is only 30 meters wide, and at their widest point they reach 300 meters.

As can be seen on the map and in the images, the population over time has accommodated the growth of the city vertically, extending around the Hengijan river, for around 2.50 kilometers that the county occupies. .

It is estimated that around 376,000 people live there, and despite the geographical condition of the place we can find buildings up to 20 stories high, businesses, paved streets, traffic, and commerce, like any other city, but in extreme conditions.

the county of Yanjin It is part of a city-prefecture called Zhaotung, which reaches 5.45 million inhabitants and has an area of ​​23,132 square kilometers. It is part of the province of Yunnan in China and is located 300 kilometers from the provincial capital, Kuniming, and 1,700 kilometers from Beijing.

In ancient times, the city had an economic boom due to the salt trade and the possibility of transporting it through the river, thanks to which it takes its name, ‘Yanjin’, because ‘yan’ means salt in Chinese.

However, despite this, today the entire city (Zhao-tong) It is one of the impoverished in the country. Although it is still a region rich in natural resources, its only economic activity is agriculture, but due to the difficulty of access, the State has “forgotten” it.

In fact, since 2003 the Chinese government it has encouraged emigration from the city, motivating young people to go from there to other cities in the east and south in search of work.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

