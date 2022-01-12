New cycle of mass tests in Tianjin, a Chinese city with 14 million inhabitants, just over 100 kilometers from Beijing, where an outbreak of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been identified. Omicron continues to worry the authorities less than a month after the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

33 cases of local coronavirus transmission were reported in Tianjin today. “All inhabitants mobilized for a second test cycle” after the first ’round’ started last Sunday which allowed to intercept “77 positive samples” out of about 12 million samples, the official Xinhua news agency wrote, reporting the the authorities invited the population to stay at home pending the results.

This morning the National Health Commission reported a total of 166 confirmed cases of local coronavirus transmission across the Asian giant, 118 of them in Henan province (where the city of Anyang is located, which has confirmed cases of the Omicron variant), as well as to the 33 of Tianjin. The official bulletin also reports 55 new ‘imported’ cases and 32 related to asymptomatic patients. Since the start of the pandemic, China has confirmed 104,189 cases of Covid-19 with 4,636 deaths.