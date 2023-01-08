The main airports of the Asian giant present long queues of citizens excited about the reopening
The day the West feared has arrived. China opened its borders this Sunday coinciding with the ‘chun yun’, as the forty-day period of travel of the Lunar New Year is known, the largest annual migration in the world – at least, before the pandemic. The Government of Xi Jinping expects some “2,000 million” displacements per land
