The 2023 MotoGP season will have to be one of confirmation for I’m sorry Bagnaia. The Italian Ducati centaur was the absolute protagonist of the second half of 2022, conquering his first world title in the premier class at the end of a spectacular comeback from Fabio Quartararo. The rider from Chivasso made up for 91 points, finally giving the Borgo Panigale manufacturer a title that had been missing for exactly three decades. But now for the 25-year-old from Piedmont comes the most difficult part: that of defending the title. All high-level sportsmen and women always underline when winning back is more complicated than winning for the first time and in motorcycling this belief is confirmed by the numbers.

In fact, in the last 20 years only two pilots have been able to successfully keep the crown conquered the year before: Valentino Rossi And Marc Marquez. The two phenomena of this generation have won seven and six championships in the premier class respectively, managing to confirm themselves as world masters several times in consecutive years. A feat that other multiple champions such as Casey Stoner and Jorge Lorenzo failed to achieve, never capable of scoring a double of titles in a row in MotoGP. Nicky Hayden, Joan Mir and Fabio Quartararo instead stopped (at least for now, in the case of the Spanish and French) at only one career title. Exactly like Bagnaia, who however is aiming for an encore in this new year.

Going back in time and extending the time horizon to the last thirty years – the era that we could define as ‘modern’ of motorcycling – the only other rider capable of putting on a string of consecutive titles was Mick Doohan between 1994 and 1998. Bagnaia, who was born on January 14, 1997, right during the Doohan era, is ready to try to enroll his name in this exclusive club.