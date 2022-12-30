Beijing calls the requirement for tests of its travelers discriminatory and denies that it hides information about the tsunami of infections
The outbreak of the pandemic in China caused some countries, led by the United States, to impose restrictions on the arrival of flights from the Asian giant as of January 2020, a measure that the European Union never adopted. . Almost three years ago, Beijing dismissed these measures as racist, although it ended up impo
#China #defends #deescalation #criticizes #international #restrictions
Leave a Reply