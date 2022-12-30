The Portuguese will play until 2025 and then play a key role in assigning the 2030 World Cup to the Saudis
Cristiano Ronaldo will be a new Al Nassr player. Thus he wrote the Arab site “Al Arabiya”, for which the signature by CR7 would have already been placed on a contract until 2025 with a salary of 200 million euros for two and a half years. In the end, the Portuguese succumbed to the flattery of the Saudi club coached by Rudi Garcia, a former Roma coach. Confirmations on the negotiation arrive from Spain but the signature is denied: “99 percent of the operation can be considered concluded” writes Marca. The Al Nassr executives, ready to put their signature on the story on paper, are currently in Madrid to meet the Portuguese and the official announcement could arrive as early as tomorrow morning.
The curiosity about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role concerns his future after he hangs up his boots: in fact, it is rumored from Saudi that the former Real and Juve will play in a suit and tie after 2025, playing the role of ambassador of the candidacy of the Saudi Arabia to host the 2030 World Cup.
