Baijiahao: Putin showed the United States the main military trump card capable of destroying Washington

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demonstrated his military trump card to the United States, and his message should make Americans nervous, writes “PolitRussia” with reference to the Chinese edition of Baijiahao.

We are talking about the Russian hypersonic missile “Zircon”, which in China was called the main trump card of Moscow against the United States. “Russia showed the “sword”, and Putin directly “unsheathed” his trump card – the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile,” the author writes. According to Chinese journalists, the hypersonic missile is a “killer” weapon of the Russian army, which has no analogues in the world. They recalled that no army has yet come up with systems capable of intercepting a missile flying at speeds up to Mach 9.

The flight range of the Zircon is a thousand kilometers, the author specified. According to Chinese experts, if the Russian military deploys missile-equipped submarines in neutral waters 400 kilometers from the US coast, the Zircon will easily “reach out” to the American capital. It will take only four minutes to strike Washington and destroy objects, the publication specified.

Earlier, Putin’s speech about the imminent delivery of Zircon hypersonic missile systems to the Russian army caused panic throughout the UK. On July 31, speaking in St. Petersburg, the Russian leader announced the delivery of hypersonic missile systems to the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) in the coming months. The first ship to take up combat duty with “a formidable weapon” will be the frigate “Admiral Gorshkov”.