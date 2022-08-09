





BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukrainian authorities held a burial ceremony on Tuesday for 15 bodies discovered in Bucha, four months after Russian forces withdrew from the region.

Deputy Mayor Mykhailyna Skoryk told reporters that 14 bodies could not be identified, adding that most had been shot in the head and chest.

“All the people who were shot and exhumed from a mass grave had torture marks on them,” he said.

Ukraine and its allies accuse Russian forces of committing atrocities in Bucha, a satellite city of Kiev, after they launched their offensive in February. Russia denies the charge.

Skoryk said each tomb has a unique marker, and if DNA samples allow the identification of a victim, a plaque with his name can be made, and relatives can bury their loved ones again.







