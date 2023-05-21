A woman wrote anonymously to the New York Times about an outburst that is making the rounds on the web. According to her story, when he travels by plane, her husband loves to have all the comforts, and for this reason he always books a first class ticket. So far nothing strange. But what causes the dispute with his wife is the fact that when she and her two children travel on the plane, they are relegated to economy class.

“It also happened recently when we decided to take a vacation in Paris – says the woman -. When we all travel together, he buys a first class ticket and sends us in economy”. The man justifies himself by saying that four first-class tickets are too expensive an expense for their family coffers.

Furthermore, the husband justifies himself, “the children could feel lonely”. “So he wants me to go with them. But I think it’s unfair,” adds the frustrated woman. “Is it wrong that I want to travel with my husband? He even went so far as to propose traveling on different flights so as not to create this friction… he is truly selfish! I love him and I love traveling with him and my kids, when we are on vacation it’s a dream, but I just can’t stomach this selfishness of him when it comes to having to fly,” she continues in her rant in the New York Times.

The story received many comments and reactions on social media: “Your husband thinks that since he’s the one who brings the money home, then he’s the only one who should benefit from the comforts,” writes an indignant user. “I imagine you have tried many times to clarify this aspect with your husband and this was a last desperate attempt … I hope you can clarify and go back to traveling (together) with a smile”, comments another, as reported by Leggo.

“We are machines in comparison. Your husband knows very well that he creates inequality and discontent by behaving like this, but he continues to do it because obviously there is something he wants you to pay for. He wants to enjoy his warmed cashews and reclining seat on a flight, out of spite. So I advise you to solve your problems privately, without involving the whole United States. You need to clarify each other by speaking and discussing it intimately,” comments psychologist Susan Fiske.