Eduardo Berizzo resigns from Chile.
The Chilean team tied against Paraguay in the tie.
The Chilean team suffered a new setback in the World Cup qualifiers, after drawing against Paraguay without goals on matchday 5.
The technician Eduardo Berizzo surprised at a press conference by announcing his resignation from the position of coach of the Chilean National Team.
“I have expressed to the Federation my desire to leave office. The results have not been what was expected and it is worth recognizing that when things do not work, one must know how to recognize it,” said the strategist at the press conference.
Berizzo leaves Chile with a balance of only 5 points out of a possible 15. The announcement comes just four days before the match against Ecuador on matchday 6 of the tie.
“I HAVE EXPRESSED TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERATION MY DESIRE TO LEAVE POST”#SportsCenter After the draw with Paraguay, Eduardo Berizzo resigned from the technical cabin of #The Red: “I hope the weather helps, it decompresses, so that Chile can qualify for a new World Cup.” pic.twitter.com/bFHfyuldXg
— ESPN Chile (@ESPNChile) November 17, 2023
SPORTS
