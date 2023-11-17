You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Manuel Díaz.
On social networks they did not let Don Manuel’s emotion escape.
Luis Manuel Diazfather of striker Luis Díaz, recently freed from a kidnapping, celebrated this Thursday with tears and rage the two goals his son scored for Colombia’s 2-1 comeback against Brazil at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.
The man, who was released on Thursday of last week after being kidnapped for 12 days by the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla, could not contain his tears and celebrated with overflowing emotion the notes of his son Luis.
Díaz, Liverpool striker.
The image of Lucho’s father, fainting with emotion in the stands, did not escape the attention of social networks, where there was no shortage of humor with memes.
The electricity bill arrives, after a month of turning on the air every day, all day and saying. Let the bill come, that’s why I work. pic.twitter.com/wF8lIwNBfd
— Jose (@primoecosta) November 17, 2023
