Luis Manuel Diazfather of striker Luis Díaz, recently freed from a kidnapping, celebrated this Thursday with tears and rage the two goals his son scored for Colombia’s 2-1 comeback against Brazil at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

The man, who was released on Thursday of last week after being kidnapped for 12 days by the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla, could not contain his tears and celebrated with overflowing emotion the notes of his son Luis.

Díaz, Liverpool striker.

The image of Lucho’s father, fainting with emotion in the stands, did not escape the attention of social networks, where there was no shortage of humor with memes.

The memes

