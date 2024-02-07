A multidisciplinary team of people, coordinated by the Prosecutor's Office of the Los Ríos region, in the south of the country, continues the investigations into the precise causes of the death on Tuesday of the former president of Chile Sebastián Piñerawho died after the helicopter he was piloting crashed over Lake Ranco.

According to the prosecutor of the aforementioned region, Tatiana Esquivel, The results of the autopsy, which according to the Legal Medical Service (SML) lasted four hours, have already been delivered to the president's family..

Although in principle it was said that these would not be made public, Ezequiel confirmed this Wednesday that the cause of death of the former president was asphyxiation due to submersion.

Developing.