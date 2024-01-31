In Italy “it is still there too much lack of homogeneity in healthcare provision for children and young people suffering from oncological pathologies“. This is what is highlighted by Fiagop, the Italian Federation of pediatric onco-hematology parents and recovered associations, in view of the 23rd World Day against Pediatric Cancer on 15 February, established by the World Health Organization to raise public awareness on the topic of childhood cancers And precisely for February 15th, Fiagop has organized a conference on the theme 'National Rare Tumor Network: critical issues and prospects for pediatric oncohaematology' at the Chamber of Deputies, which will be attended by politicians, doctors and experts, as well as representatives of the 35 associations throughout Italy federated with Fiagop itself.

“The objective of this conference is to bring to the attention of the institutions the disparities present on the national territory in the care of children and young people suffering from oncological pathologies, also highlighting the problems for patients and families due to healthcare migration, the so-called 'journeys of hope', from the southern regions to the hospital facilities of central-northern Italy”, declares Paolo Viti, president of Fiagop. “We also intend to explore the prospects of the new system of the National Rare Cancer Network, which recently also obtained the green light from the State-Regions Conference, keeping the focus on the interests of young patients as a priority. Our hope, as parents and former patients, is that this Network can be an effective tool for treating as many children and young adults affected by oncological diseases as possible.”

In parallel with the Roman conference, in the week from 12 to 18 February the associations federated with Fiagop will organize some awareness-raising activities throughout Italy: in particular, the initiatives 'Let's give roots to hope, let's plant pomegranates' will return, which will see them planted in parks and gardens of hundreds of small plants of this shrub as a symbol of life and solidarity, and 'I love you a lot' to promote blood donation which can be indispensable in pediatric oncology therapies.