Senator criticized the actions of what he called a “parallel Federal Police” and said he expected “internal self-analysis” from the institution

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) stated this Wednesday (31.jan.2024) that members of what he called “Parallel Federal Police” They are destroying the credibility of the institution.

“I miss that Federal Police that knocked on the doors of criminals who had grounds, subsidies, evidence, witnesses, statements from people who stole public money. They carried out operations to arrest drug gangs and drug traffickers. Now, to arrest the current government’s political opponent?”said the senator.

Flávio questioned the evidence used by the PF to carry out the search and seizure at the former president's residence Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Angra dos Reis, whose target was councilor Carlos Bolsonaro. He also indicated that members of the corporation itself spread lies about the operation.

“I sincerely hope that the Federal Police itself carries out a self-analysis and internally purges this small group, this cancer that is the parallel Federal Police used to persecute political opponents”he said.

UNDERSTAND THE OPERATION

Carlos Bolsonaro was the target of a PF operation this Monday (Jan. 29). Cops federal officers carried out search and seizure warrants at the councilor's house, in his office at the Rio de Janeiro City Council and at the family's beach house in Angra dos Reis (RJ).

The PF investigates whether Carlos received illegal information from Abin. In total, the corporation carried out 9 searches in Rio de Janeiro (5), Angra dos Reis (1), Brasília (1), Formosa (GO) (1) and Salvador (1).

Last week, a decision by minister Alexandre de Moraes, who authorized the operation, revealed a PF report that indicates that the management of the former director of Abin, the current federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem, allegedly had “instrumentalized” the agency for political purposes, monitoring journalists, Supreme Court ministers and political opponents of the Bolsonaro government.

PF report indicates that Carlos participated in the “political core” of the criminal organization allegedly formed by Abin employees who monitored authorities without judicial authorization.