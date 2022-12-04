the illusion of 14 children for representing Nuevo León in a National Tae Kwon Do Championship disappeared yesterday, after his flight to Mexico City did not leave on time due to the fog that affected the Monterrey International Airport.

While hundreds of passengers desperately complained about the delay, they remained sitting on the floor of Terminal A waiting for their plane to leave, which never happened.

Juan Pedro Flores, coach of the children who are part of the Mexican Federation of School Sports, explained that the group arrived on Friday afternoon to address the flight 1353 of Viva Aerobus that would leave that day at 8:00 p.m.

The trip It was delayed two hours because the fog did not dissipate, and they decided to wait for the next departure.

“They gave us other schedules”he recounted, “that we would leave at 12, then at 2 in the morning, at 5, 9, and then they told us that we would leave at 6 in the afternoon, but andWe did not reach the competition.

“Here they kept the children almost 20 hours, They didn’t give us the option of a hotel and they only brought us a lunch, they didn’t want to move from here because we hoped to get to compete”.

Verónica, the mother of one of the children, said that they had been preparing for three months to attend the tournament that gives places to the World Cups. Taekwondo to be held in 2023 in Sinaloa and Brazil.

“In the tournament in Mexico City they did their best to wait for us,” said the mother of the family, “that’s why the children didn’t want to return home because they wanted to represent Nuevo León.

“When they saw the children on the floor, some passengers offered to give them their seats, but they were not complete to get everyone on board.”

Parents discuss request a ticket refund or that the airline supports them to travel to another competition to be held in March in Las Vegas.

In Volaris there were also delays and affected users.

Silvano Jáuregui mentioned that his daughter left Guadalajara by bus after her plane to Monterrey suffered several delays.

“She better came by truck with a friend because she has tickets to see Bad Bunny today,” she said, “she didn’t want to wait for another flight.”