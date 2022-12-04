Mexico.- For this day, the frontal system No. 13 It will extend with stationary characteristics over the north and northeast of the Mexican Republic, will cause scattered rains and showers, as well as fog banks in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí.

The mass of cold air associated with said frontal system will favor cold to very cold morning environment with frost on the Mesa del Norte and Mesa Central. For its part, the drag of moisture caused by the subtropical jet stream will produce rains and showers in the Baja California Peninsula, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

A low pressure channel over the Mexican southeast, coupled with the inflow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will maintain the probability of showers and heavy rains over the east and southeast of the country, as well as the Yucatan Peninsula; with very heavy occasional rains in Veracruz and Chiapas.

It is forecast that by the end of the day, the frontal system will move towards the southern United States and stop affecting Mexico.

Finally, an anticyclonic system in the middle levels of the atmosphere will generate a warm to hot evening atmosphere in the west, center and south of the national territory.

Rain forecast for today December 04, 2022:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Oaxaca and Tabasco.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Puebla, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Durango, State of Mexico and Yucatán.

The rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges and strong gusts of wind in storm areas, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams and causing landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 04, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Veracruz (south), Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today December 04, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to -10 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California and Sonora.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Wind forecast for today December 04, 2022:

North component wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Chihuahua, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Campeche and Yucatán.