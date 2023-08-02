A boy was admitted to a hospital after being bitten by a black widow to become his hero, Spider-Man.reported health authorities from the Andean region of Oruro, in Bolivia, where the event was recorded.

The case occurred in the Orureña town of Vichulomawhen the 8-year-old boy was playing near a river and found a black widow spider under a stone, explained the head of the Zoonotic Diseases Program of the Oruro Departmental Health Service (Headquarters), Ernesto Vásquez.

The child, without measuring risks, would have picked it up, as he himself indicated, to put it in the palm of the hand where the arachnid made the bite

After being bitten, the minor put the spider in a glass, went home and three hours later began to have some symptoms. such as bone pain and contractures (the moment in which the elastic tissues are replaced by those that are not, preventing normal muscle movement from being generated, according to Medline Plus), indicated Vásquez.

The boy initially did not want to tell his mother what had happened, but after much insistence he ended up telling her that he was bitten by the spider.

The woman first took the child to a health center in the neighboring town of Vinto, from where they took him to the San Juan de Dios General Hospital in Oruro “on an emergency basis.”

The pediatricians at the hospital contacted Vásquez so that the minor could be evaluated and It was verified that he was bitten by a black widow, for which the antidote serum was applied and he was able to stabilize in half an hour.

“We are extremely concerned because the analysis and the questions to the child, when he was already recovered, caught our attention, since he would have raised the arachnid with a simple purpose, indicating that he wanted to become Spider-ManVasquez warned.

According to what his mother told the doctors, the minor “is a fan of Spiderman and he likes to watch those movies.” The minor is out of danger.

The expert indicated that this type of arachnid is “very striking for children” because of its colors that they usually associate with those of the character created by the Americans Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Vásquez urged parents “to talk to children”, especially those under 11 years of age, and recommend that they not seek to get bitten by arachnids, since they if they are not attended to immediately, the consequences could be “very unfortunate”.

“These black arachnids with red backs are black widows that do not cause any effect to become Spider-Man, on the contrary, they are putting their lives at risk,” he remarked.

In 2020, a similar case occurred in the rural town of Chayanta, in the Andean region of Potosí, where three children of 12, 10 and 8 years old were bitten by a black widow with the same objectivealthough they also managed to save their lives.

*With information from EFE

