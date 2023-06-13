Starlink, the satellite network operated by SpaceX, was one of the few companies that didn’t reduce him to his age, according to 14-year-old child prodigy Kairan Quazi.

fKairan Quazi is still too young for beer and a driver’s license, but the 14-year-old is already allowed to take up a position at the aerospace company SpaceX. After graduating in computer science from Santa Clara University (SCU), the highly talented Californian with Bangladeshi roots will be moving to neighboring Washington in a few weeks.

There he will work at Starlink, the satellite network operated by SpaceX. SpaceX was founded by Elon Musk in June 2002. Musk is still the main owner and managing director of the space company.

As Kairan revealed on Instagram, he accepted the company’s offer because, unlike many others, it didn’t reduce him to his age.

The Californian from Pleasanton attracted attention even as a small child with his ability to speak and his curiosity. He dropped out of third grade to enroll in college at the age of nine. Two years later, Kairan moved to Santa Clara University, where he will graduate on Saturday with a bachelor’s degree.