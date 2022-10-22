Actress and presenter Xuxa Meneghel, 59, published a video on her Instagram profile on Wednesday (19.Oct.2022), reporting that she was a victim of childhood sexual abuse. She took advantage of the theme to condemn the declaration of “paint a mood”that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used to refer to Venezuelan girls, from the Federal District.

Xuxa countered the term “earn a living”used by Bolsonaro, to insinuate that girls “dressed up” to prostitute themselves. “I wanted to make it clear to you that no child, aged 13 and 14, is prostituted, this is sexual exploitation. Of children and adolescents, and this will continue to exist in our country”said.

Watch (13min30s):

In the video, Xuxa recalls a character she played in the film “Love strange Love”from 1982. In the feature film, she impersonates a 15-year-old girl who is “sold” for a politician.

“I would like to tell you that whoever is speaking here is not that girl who was 18 years old and played the role of a 15 year old girl who was sold to a brothel to be given as a gift to a politician. This movie was based on some stories and took place in the year 1939, 1940.”says.

He also recalls the speech of the former minister and senator-elect Damares Alves (Republicans-DF), about sexual abuse in the archipelago in Marajó, Pará. “Keeping that information and doing nothing, in my opinion, is just as guilty as the one who does.”said Xuxa.

In early October, during a service at the Assembly of God in Goiânia (GO), Damares stated that he had images of Brazilian children who would have their teeth “torn off so they don’t bite in oral sex”. She also said that “these children eat soft food so the intestines are free for anal sex”.

At the end of the video, Xuxa contests her followers about who will vote in this 2nd round. “I will never forget what he [Bolsonaro] said. And you go? My vote for him is no. My vote he will never have. Is that you? Will you sleep with this one? Knowing you voted for him because you didn’t want to vote for someone else?”said.

The publication received several comments from celebrities and politicians. Here is a record of post:

CAP “CPX”

On her Instagram profile, this Friday (21.Oct.2022), Xuxa posted a photo with the “CPX” cap. The prop was used by Lula, on October 12, during a visit to Complexo do Alemão (RJ).

Bolsonaristas stated that the acronym “CPX” would refer to a criminal faction. However, the term is commonly used in internet messages. “CPX has always been an abbreviation for Complex. Just like they use Bxd for Baixada and RJ for Rio de Janeiro”published Rene Silvafounder of the newspaper Voz das Comunidades and born in Complexo do Alemão.

The company Junior Bordados, which sells the product, recorded a high sales of the cap.



Reproduction / Instagram Xuxa posts photos wearing the same cap used by former president Lula, on October 12

UNDERSTAND ABOUT VENEZUELAN GIRLS

In an interview with the channel’s podcast Red-Black Paparazzoon YouTube, on Friday (14.Oct.2022), President Jair Bolsonaro said he met girls aged 14 and 15 during a motorcycle ride in the administrative region of São Sebastião, in the Federal District.

“I stopped the bike on a corner, took off my helmet and looked at some pretty girls, 3, 4, 14, 15 years old. Tidy, on a Saturday, in a community. And I saw that they were kind of similar. painted a mood”, said the president, who stated that the girls were getting ready to “earn a living”.

The speech of the reelection candidate became the target of opponents on Saturday (15.Oct), and the terms “painted a mood” and “pedophile Bolsonaro” were among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

The PT took the speech of the Chief Executive to Lula’s official campaign and reproduced an excerpt from the president’s statement in its electoral propaganda on Sunday (16.Oct.2022).

The 30-second commercial begins with a narrator: “You who are a mother, you who are a father, look what Bolsonaro said about 14-year-old girls“, she says

Watch (40s):

In response to PT propaganda, the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, determined on Sunday (16.Oct. . Here’s the intact of the decision (796 KB).

The determination is a response by the Electoral Court to the request made by the Bolsonaro campaign for the removal of the content (here is the intact of representation – 11.1 MB).

This Tuesday (18.Oct.2022), the president and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro recorded a video with an apology to the underage Venezuelans mentioned by him in the podcast. The video also features a representative from Venezuela sent by Juan Guaidó, María Teresa Belandria.

“If my words, which in bad faith were taken out of context in any way, were misunderstood or caused any embarrassment to our Venezuelan sisters, I apologize, as my commitment has always been to better welcome and attend to all who flee. of dictatorships around the world”said the Chief Executive in the recording.