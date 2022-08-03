Latina, new details have emerged about the family of the 2-month-old baby girl left locked in a car and positive for cocaine

An important new piece of news is the one that made the newspaper known The Republicto the mother of the 2 month old baby girl left in the car and positive for cocaine, 4 children had already been taken away. The family that is followed by the social workers has had several problems for a long time now.

The two parents will now have to answer for the crime of abandonment of minor. The little one after the discharge of the hospital is entrusted to the care of a guardian, in one protected structure.

Luckily she managed to to survive to that sad story, but only thanks to the timely intervention of a saleswoman who witnessed the whole scene. From what different media reports, mom and dad have drug addiction problems.

In fact, given the many problems of the family, they were followed by social workers. In addition, doctors found traces of cocaine in the blood, which he has been taking since breast milk.

In the past, the woman has claimed to have often thought of her others 4 children, but having never managed to get her life back in hand, she has never been able to see them again. Now there are so many people who are doing it application for adoption for that little girl, who luckily has returned to being well.

2 month old baby left in car and positive for cocaine: the facts

The drama has occurred in recent days, around 14, just when the temperatures were higher. Precisely in front of a bar in Borgo Montello, a hamlet of Latina.

A shop assistant saw the couple sitting to get something. They get up and go to the car and with them there is also the child. However, they do not go away immediately.

The two begin to to argue animatedly not far away and the small one, given the high temperatures began to to cry. For this reason, the girl at first alerted the doctors and then she tried to point out to her parents the conditions of her little girl.

Upon arrival of the agents the mother is ran away, but they tracked her down shortly after. The father, on the other hand, managed to accompany her in hospital. After transport to the hospital, the doctors found that there were traces of in the blood cocaine.