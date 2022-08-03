From three drivers to one in 48 hours. There Alpine from having the embarrassment of choosing who to put alongside Esteban Ocon in 2023 he finds himself with a fistful of flies out of his hand and the prospect of a tough legal battle that, if won, will save pride but little else. Fernando Alonso joined Aston Martin starting from next season and the ‘spare wheel’ Oscar Piastri refused the promotion announced on social media with a press release in which the absence of statements by the person concerned had immediately raised not a few suspicions.

Although the official announcement from Alpine arrived at 2.15 am on the Australian night a few hours later, Piastri’s response arrived and simply tweeted: “I will not race for the Alpine in 2023”. A planetary fool for the French company, which in a few hours showed how displaced it was by the dynamics of events.

Otmar SzafnauerAlpine team principal who arrived from Aston Martin, in a press conference held in the morning had admitted that he had received all the reassurances of the case from Fernando Alonso even on Sunday in Budapest before leaving the circuit: “He told me not to worry, that he hadn’t signed with anyone and that we would then conclude the negotiations for the renewal”the words of Szafnauer reported by the French sports newspaper theTeam.

A kind of “Stay calm” of Renziana memory that in reality concealed a ‘betrayal’ already consummated given that the press release issued by Aston Martin referred to at least one visit to the headquarters by Fernando Alonso. Who is certainly not only an executioner, but also a victim of wicked management by Alpine which evidently led the two-time world champion to engineer a cruel revenge, probably also supplying Oscar Piastri the assist to join the escape in terms of timing through the formalization of the agreement with Aston Martin on 1 August a few hours after the stroke of midnight on 31 July.