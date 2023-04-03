Although technology has become a great help in our daily lives, sometimes it cannot betray it, as happened to the hundreds of users who arrived an hour before at the doors of the train stations. Collective Transport System (STC) Subway of Mexico City.

This after their mobile devices automatically updated the change to summer time, canceled by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorgenerating confusion among people who did not understand why there was no service.

Many of them expressed their annoyance on social networks, without imagining that they were the ones who were making a mistake, and had to wait outside different Metro stations for the doors to open.

One of the stations that presented the most user confusion was Northern buses from Line 5 because, apparently, travelers came from other states where summer time could still be valid and when they arrived here they found more people who were deceived by their watches.

It should be remembered that not all mobile devices had this inconvenience, or users were able to deactivate this function on their mobile device, to avoid these setbacks.