Human Rights | The law on gender confirmation comes into force

in Finland a new law on gender confirmation comes into force today. The so-called trans law determines that a person can confirm their legal gender based on their own investigation.

At the same time, the requirement that the sex changer must be sterilized or otherwise incapable of reproduction is removed.

In the new law, legal gender confirmation is separated from medical treatments. The reform therefore does not apply to medical procedures related to gender reassignment.

In the previous law on gender confirmation, the condition for confirmation was a medical report that the person permanently feels that he belongs to the opposite sex and lives in a corresponding gender role.

According to the new law, a person can be confirmed as belonging to a different gender than the one in which he is registered in the population information system, if he presents his own explanation that he permanently feels that he belongs to the gender to be confirmed. In addition, legal age and Finnish citizenship or residence in Finland are required.

The law was approved in the parliament in February by a vote of 113–69. No one voted absent, and 17 MPs were absent from the vote.